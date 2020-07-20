Alex Trebek Talks Cancer Battle: Won’t ‘Go To Any Extraordinary Measures To Ensure My Survival’

The 'Jeopardy!' host spoke about the current state of his health to 'Good Morning America.'

Jeopardy! star Alex Trebek spoke about his battle with pancreatic cancer in a new interview with Good Morning America. The beloved star of the long-running television game show revealed that he won’t “go to any extraordinary measures to ensure my survival” if he can no longer fight the disease he has battled for about 18 months.

“They understand that there is a certain element regarding quality of life,” said Alex of having a tough discussion with his family members regarding his wishes if his health declines.

“And if the quality of life is not there — it’s hard sometimes to push. And just say, ‘Well, I’m gonna keep going even though I’m miserable,” he explained in the interview conducted by journalist T.J. Holmes.

The 79-year-old revealed that in fighting cancer, he is using the same experimental immunotherapy treatment used by former Sen. Harry Reid, who also battled this type of cancer. He is now in remission, reported Good Morning America.

Alex shared that his doctor is counting on him to celebrate two years of survivorship. This marker will occur in February 2021. He stated to GMA that he expects to still be hosting the series when it eventually resumes production.

Alex also spoke of his love for wife Jean, whom he called a “saint” as she has stood alongside him. He explained that he is in “awe” of the way she has handled this experience. Alex shared that he feels at times he is a burden to his wife, and that bothers him tremendously. Yet her love for him and grace regarding the situation prompt him to keep fighting for better health.

Also inspiring Alex is his passion for hosting the game series. He recently celebrated his 36th anniversary and has no plans of leaving his post.

“It’s something that I can’t explain intellectually. At a gut level, without even thinking about it, it just happens. I suddenly wake up and I’m able to perform and handle the show because I like it,” he explained.

During his almost four decades as host of Jeopardy!, he has won seven Daytime Emmy Awards. This included a Lifetime Achievement Award and the Guinness World Record for most episodes of a game show hosted by the same presenter.

The beloved television personality revealed that he was diagnosed with the disease in March 2019.

During his appearance on Good Morning America, Alex also discussed his soon-to-be-published memoir titled The Answer Is …:Reflections On My Life. This book, due out on July 21, will reportedly give Jeopardy! fans an inside look into little-known details of Alex’s personality and reveal secrets of his many years in the entertainment industry.