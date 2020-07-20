Devon Windsor Flaunts Her Phenomenal Figure In A White Bikini While Gearing Up To Go Snorkeling

Devon Windsor wowed her 2.1 million Instagram followers with another look at her incredible figure on Monday, July 20. The post was shared just moments ago but is already proving to be a major hit with her fans.

Two sizzling photos were included in the latest addition to Devon’s page. The images appeared to have been taken during the Victoria’s Secret model’s tropical vacation, which she has been enjoying since the beginning of the month. She was snapped standing on a boat in the middle of the gorgeous turquoise water with a view of the white sand shoreline off in the distance behind her.

Snorkeling seemed to be on the 26-year-old’s docket for the day, as she was clad in a pair of black flippers in the double-pic update. She also held a white snorkeling mask in her hands and proceeded to stretch it around her forehead in the second image while flashing a huge, teeth-baring grin for the camera.

As for her swimwear for the activity, Devon opted for a sexy two-piece from her own Devon Windsor Swim line that perfectly suited her slender frame. Her look included a white, v-style top from the latest Summer 2020 collection of the brand with a plunging neckline and flirty ruffle detail. The piece showcased the star’s toned arms and wrapped tightly around her chest to emphasize her voluptuous assets.

Devon opted for a solid white pair of bikini bottoms with a high-rise waistband that drew attention to her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs. The swimwear featured a flattering ruched design along the sides and provided full coverage of the model’s curvy hips while also treating her audience to a full look of her long, lean legs.

Devon’s accessories were on point for the day as well, and included a stack of bangle bracelets and dangling gold earrings. Her platinum locks were worn down and already appeared to be completely damp, likely from a dip in the refreshing water prior to photos being taken.

Fans were hardly shy about showing the model’s latest bikini look some love, awarding the upload nearly 14,000 likes within just one hour of going live. It has also been showered with dozens of compliments during the short time span.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful body,” praised another fan.

“Adorable,” added a third admirer.

Others flooded the comments section with emoji, including the flame, kissing face, and red heart emoticons.

Devon has rocked pieces from her swimwear line in a number of her recent Instagram posts. On Saturday, the stunner steamed up her page when she showed off her taut tummy in a ruffled bandeau bikini top from the collection, which she paired with a blue sarong.