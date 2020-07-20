Tom Brady Posts Instagram Tribute To His ‘Sunshine’ Gisele Bundchen As She Turns 40

The supermodel will plant 40,000 trees for her 40th.

Tom Brady paid tribute to Gisele Bundchen as she turned 40 years old on July 20. The NFL superstar shared a sweet post to Instagram as his supermodel wife marked her milestone birthday.

In a post shared with his 7.7 million social media followers, Tom included a photo of his gorgeous wife as she snuggled their two children. Gisele wore a white tank top and denim shorts as she held her daughter, Vivien Lake, 7, on her lap and wrapped her arm around her son, Benjamin Rein, 10. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit veteran had her hair pulled back into a casual style as she posed with her kids on the steps of a porch for the sweet photo.

In the caption to the pic, seen below, Tom wished his spouse of 11 years a happy birthday then quoted lyrics to the 1972 Stevie Wonder classic, “Sunshine of My Life.” In addition to calling his wife his “sunshine,” the former New England Patriots quarterback said she’s the “apple” of his eye.

It’s clear the Brady’s have a thing for cute descriptions for one another. When Tom turned 42-years -old last August, the model described her husband as the “rock” of their family as well as “the avocado” to her ” toast.”

In comments to the 40th birthday tribute, fans posted a series of cake, balloon and heart emoji as they wished the modeling legend a special day and noted how lucky she was to have such a thoughtful husband.

Others joked that Tom shouldn’t “out” his lady’s age on social media.

“You mean 25, right?” one fan joked.

And others used the opportunity to call out the six-time Super Bowl champ for leaving his longtime New England team for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“You were the sunshine of my life,” one follower wrote to Tom. “Hope Tampa Bay makes you happy.”

As for how she’s spending her big day, in a weekend post to Instagram, which can be seen here, the model mom and her famous husband and kids were pictured planting trees.

In the caption, Gisele wrote that she has decided to plant 40,000 trees for her 40th as a way to mark the next chapter of her life. The Brady family had originally planned to plant saplings in her native Brazil but were forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, family, friends. and fans will turn their gifts to her into trees as a way to give back to the planet.