Olivia Culpo Floors Fans In Impossibly Tight Spandex Shorts And A Crop Top

The supermodel's shorts were so tight they could have been painted on as she rocked them with a crop top and face mask.

Olivia Culpo floored fans over the weekend when she poured herself into a pair of black spandex shorts that were so figure hugging they looked like they could have been painted on. The stunning Sports Illustrated model put all her obvious hard work in the gym on display for her 4.7 million followers in the skintight bottoms and posted all the proof to her Instagram account on Sunday, July 19.

The upload was made up of two sizzling snaps that showed Olivia as she walked around her car while she held on to her puppy in her right hand.

The supermodel stayed safe amid the ongoing pandemic with a black mask over her mouth and nose, and she also kept things matching when it came to her chic ensemble.

On her top half, she sported a half sweater which finished just below her chest to show off her seriously tanned and toned abs.

But while there’s no doubting her chiselled abs caught fans’ attention, it was her shorts that really sent her followers into a frenzy.

Olivia’s bottoms were made of a seriously skintight shiny spandex and stretched all the way up past her bellybutton to highlight her slim middle.

They perfectly highlighted her curves and featured seams across her hips that mimicked an underwear line. The wet look cut-offs stretched all the way down to just above her knee.

Olivia — who recently wowed fans in a white two-piece as she floated around on a pool floatie with a glass of wine — had her long, curled, brunette hair in a half up and half down style and carried a red handbag on her left shoulder.

In the first snap, she placed her hand on the handle of her car door, while the second showed her a little further away as she walked towards the camera. In that snap, it was revealed that the star wore the almost all-black ensemble with a pair of white platform sneakers.

In the caption of the upload, she promoted a brand of masks that’s also donating to the charity Feeding America.

Plenty of Instagram user took to the comments section to share their thoughts. While many praised Olivia for raising awareness, others just couldn’t seem to get over her tight bottoms.

“You are such a babe @oliviaculpo,” one person commented with a fire emoji.

“Omg these biker shorts are no joke,” another said.

“You are so beautiful,” a third wrote with a heart eye and red heart symbol.

Olivia’s stunning new upload has received over 178,000 likes in the first 18 hours since she shared it.