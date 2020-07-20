Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Muscular Legs & Abs In Blue Bikini During Beach Volleyball Game

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her insanely toned body in a new Instagram post on Monday morning. In the photo, the Brazilian stunner wore a skimpy blue bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination as she posed behind a volleyball net on a beach. Her look did nothing but favors for her muscles and certainly drove fans wild.

Alessandra’s look included a royal blue rectangular top with thin straps on her shoulders and a cut-out at the center. The thin fabric barely covered the model’s chest, as her cleavage spilled out. Even more skin was on show via the cut-out, which featured beaded strings that were loosely tied on the top and bottom.

Alessandra’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong with a small piece of fabric that covered only what was necessary. The front of the thong remained low on Alessandra’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied just above her hips and accentuated her curvy figure. The high cuts fully exposed her muscular legs.

Alessandra accessorized her outfit with a few bangles in various colors and a pair of black sunglasses. She wore her brunette locks down in messy waves that blew in the breeze.

Alessandra posed in the sand at a Santa Monica, California beach, according to the post’s geotag. She leaned on a blue volleyball net. Two more nets could be seen in the background as beachgoers participated in their own games. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the sun washed over Alessandra and caused her tan skin to glow.

Alessandra planted her feet in the sand a hip’s width apart and pointed her toes, which elongated her pins. She leaned her elbows against the edge of the net and stared off into the distance.

Alessandra’s post received more than 189,000 likes and nearly 900 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the GAL Floripa founder’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“My dream girl,” one fan said.

“You are killing it girlfriend,” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

“A stunning figure and a very beautiful girl,” a third follower wrote.

Alessandra’s fans know that she can pull off any look. The model shared another post this week where she went entirely topless, rocking only a striped towel around her neck and black bikini bottoms.