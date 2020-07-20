Christie Brinkley Shows Off New, Shorter Hairstyle In Series Of Instagram Snaps

Christie Brinkley showed off a new, shorter hairstyle during a series of snaps uploaded to Instagram which featured the former supermodel and her three children on a boat. The former Sports Illustrated cover girl appeared ageless in the image, which was taken alongside her handsome son, Jack.

In the caption of the share, Christie said she was “chillin on the water.” The locations were Gardiners Bay in New York State and Shelter Island. Boating is a favorite activity for the family. Christie has shared several Instagram uploads of their sea adventures in recent weeks.

In the first of the series of nine snaps, Christie sat alongside her son as he drove the water vessel. She smiled brightly for the photo. The image featured her blond, highlighted tresses that were cut to a chic shoulder length. Blown out straight for the photo, her style featured long bangs that brushed her eyelids and the top of a pair of oversized sunglasses. The former model wore a blue bathing suit that displayed her décolletage. She used a sheer, white cover-up that had a trim of blue and white to finish off her overall look.

Her son wore a pair of sunglasses and showed off his physique by posing shirtless. He wore a pair of swim trunks. Jack is the product of Christie’s one-year marriage to Richard Taubman.

Another slide showed daughters Alexa Ray Joel standing alongside her sister, former Dancing with the Stars competitor Sailor Brinkley Cook. Alexa is the daughter of Christie from her marriage to legendary singer Billy Joel. Sailor’s father is Peter Cook, Christie’s third husband. Also seen in the pic is Alexa’s fiance, Ryan Gleason. Both young women are wearing bathing suits.

The former model also shared a pic of her family gathered around a table, enjoying a meal. Also seen in the photo were Sailor’s boyfriend Ben Sosne and Jack’s girlfriend Nina Agdal.

In other photos, Christie, who is also a photographer, shared other images from her day including seagulls, other ships, ducks, a lighthouse, and the seashore.

“You’re a beautiful, loving Mom with a kind soul,” remarked one fan, who received a response from the celebrity, thanking them for their comment.

“Always beautiful and you still look exactly like you did when you pulled up beside the Griswolds in the film Vacation,” said a second follower.

“I like your hair! That look is very becoming on you!” stated a third fan.

“Beautiful family and pictures…keep them coming!! I absolutely love your hair, so cute!” exclaimed a fourth social media user in the comments section of the post.