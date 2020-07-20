Christie Brinkley Shows Off New, Shorter Hairstyle In Series Of Instagram Snaps

Christie Brinkley showed off a new, shorter hairstyle in a series of snaps uploaded to Instagram which captured the former supermodel and her three children on a boat. The former Sports Illustrated cover girl appeared ageless in the first image, featuring her alongside her handsome son, Jack.

In the caption of the share, Christie said she was relaxing “on the water.” The locations were Gardiners Bay in New York State and Shelter Island. Boating is a favorite activity for the family. Christie has shared several Instagram uploads of their sea adventures in recent weeks.

In the first of the series of nine snaps, Christie sat alongside her son as he drove the water vessel. She smiled brightly for the photo. The image featured her blond, highlighted tresses that were cut in a chic shoulder-length style. Blown out straight for the photo, her ‘do featured long bangs that brushed her eyelids and the top of a pair of oversized sunglasses. The former model wore a blue bathing suit that displayed her décolletage. She used a white cover-up to finish off her overall look.

Her son wore a pair of sunglasses and displayed his physique by posing shirtless, wearing just a pair of swim trunks. Jack is the product of Christie’s one-year marriage to Richard Taubman.

Another slide showed daughter Alexa Ray Joel standing alongside her sister, former Dancing with the Stars competitor Sailor Brinkley Cook. Alexa is the daughter from Christie’s marriage to legendary singer Billy Joel. Sailor’s father is Peter Cook, Christie’s third husband. Also seen in the pic was Alexa’s fiance, Ryan Gleason. Both young women were wearing bathing suits.

The former model shared a pic of her family gathered around a table, enjoying a meal. Also seen in the photo were Sailor’s boyfriend, Ben Sosne, and Jack’s girlfriend, Nina Agdal.

In other snaps, Christie — who is also a photographer — captured more images from her day, including seagulls, other ships, ducks, a lighthouse, and the seashore.

“You’re a beautiful, loving Mom with a kind soul,” remarked one fan, who received a response from the celebrity, thanking them for their comment.

“Always beautiful and you still look exactly like you did when you pulled up beside the Griswolds in the film Vacation,” said a second follower.

“I like your hair! That look is very becoming on you!” stated a third Instagrammer.

“Beautiful family and pictures…keep them coming!! I absolutely love your hair, so cute!” exclaimed a fourth social media user in the comments section of the post.