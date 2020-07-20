2020 NFL Season Could Be In Jeopardy, Experts Say, As COVID-19 Cases Surge & Players Raise Concerns

In fact, there may not be any football, at all.

The 2020 National Football Leage (NFL) season may not happen, and indeed, there may not be any football at all this fall, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, and players are expression their doubts about putting their safety, and their families’ safety, at risk.

As USA Today reported, the NFL is the only major sport in the United States to not have its season disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as it had just wrapped up its previous season weeks before the full severity of the pandemic hit in the U.S., and its next season is still months away.

For now, the league is planning to proceed largely with business as usual, having made no major changes to its regular-season schedule, apart from moving a couple of games that had been scheduled for overseas back to the U.S. As ESPN previously reported, the league has made some changes to the summer training program and preseason, however. Specifically, the league has shortened the preseason from four to two games, and has instituted various protocols to prepare players for the summer training season that precedes the preseason.

Indeed, Monday could be a significant test for how, or if, the remainder of the NFL summer training regime plays out and, by extension, how, or even if, the 2020 NFL season is played.

David Eulitt / Getty Images

Rookies from the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are to report to training camp today, with rookies from the remaining teams scheduled to report tomorrow.

These training camps will be a test of whether or not the safety protocols the league has instituted are enough to keep the coronavirus out of the training camps and, by extension, the locker room once the NFL season begins.

Already, some NFL players have expressed concerns about playing this season if it’s going to put their lives, and the lives of their families, at risk.

Last week, Tampa Bay left tackle Donovan Smith, whose wife is expecting, publicly expressed doubt about whether or not playing this season is worth it.

“Risking my health as well as my family’s heath does not seem like a risk worth taking. How can a sport that requires physical contact on every snap and transferral of all types of bodily fluid EVERY SINGLE PLAY practice safe social distancing? How can I make sure that I don’t bring COVID-19 back to my household?,'” he asked.

Amesh Adalja, a member of the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel, said that at the end of the day, it may be a question of how much risk the athletes are willing to take.

“Eventually it’s going to come down to what is the risk and what’s people’s risk tolerance to do that,” Adalja said.