Savannah Guthrie Takes A Few Days Off From The ‘Today Show’ To Undergo Cataract Surgery

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie announced on the show Monday that she would be taking a few days off this week. The former legal correspondent is undergoing cataract surgery to fix issues from an accident where her son, Charles “Charley” Max Feldman hit her in the eye with a toy. The anchor has had vision issues since then and believed this follow-up surgery would correct them.

“Hopefully, next time I see you, I’ll really see you!” Guthrie jokingly told her co-workers.

Back in November, the star’s three-year-old son threw a toy train, and it hit the anchor in the eye. Guthrie suffered temporary vision loss due to a detached retina. The Today Show host later had retina reattachment surgery, which restored the loss of vision, although her eyesight was nowhere near where it once was. Since then, the host has had many issues with her sight, some of which have affected her job. Her co-host, Hoda Kotb, shared that Guthrie has been forced to read out of one eye.

“I have all kinds of things going on where it’s kind of distorted, and then it’s got a wavy thing, and now I have this cataract, which is a big blurry spot,” Guthrie explained.

Cataracts usually afflict older people, although they can occur after retina reattachment surgery. Guthrie left the studio early on Monday to have another surgery to correct the new issue. Before departing, her co-host, Carson Daly, asked if she would prefer to have it done on air.

“Um no, because they are slicing my eye, so I didn’t think our viewers wanted to see that,” Guthrie responded.

The anchor was upbeat and optimistic about the surgery and was happy to put this issue behind her.

“I feel like it’s Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract, I’ll really be able to see, and I have had a hard time seeing.”

Guthrie shared that her surgery was expected to last less than an hour, and the recovery time would be short. The anchor hoped to be back in the studio by the end of the week.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Guthrie’s time off comes only a week after she reunited with her Today Show co-workers. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the anchor had a socially distant get together with Daly, Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin. The team held a backyard picnic at an undisclosed location. The Today Show staff had been filming from their homes during the coronavirus pandemic. Only Kotb shot from the New York City studio.