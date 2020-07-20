Gabby Allen Flaunts Cleavage & Legs In Tie-Dye Mini Dress

Gabby Allen looked ready for summer in her latest Instagram share. On Monday, the celebrity rocked a tie-dye mini dress while she lounged outside.

In the photo, Gabby looked comfortable as she sat barefoot on a large plush cushion that was situated on top of a wooden platform that featured a thatched roof. A rock wall was visible behind her as well as part of a building and the tops of a few trees. It appeared to be a nice day, as wispy clouds filled part of the sky.

The influencer’s dress had an orange and white tie-dye pattern on it. The sexy number had off-the-shoulder short sleeves and a low-cut neckline that put a good deal of her cleavage on display. It also seemed to be made from a stretchy fabric the hugged her curves. Even though she was sitting down, it appeared that the hemline fell just below her booty.

Gabby’s accessories added a chic vibe to her look. She sported several thick, gold chain necklaces of varying lengths — some of which fell across her breast, drawing the eye to her chest. She wore a pair of large dangle earrings. A pair of sunglasses with orange lenses that sat atop her head complimented her look. The model’s blond tresses were parted in the middle and slicked back. It appeared that she wore her hair pulled back in a scarf. She also wore a pink polish on her fingernails.

Gabby faced the camera with her legs to one side. She leaned back on one hand, showing off her slender midsection and her shapely shoulder. She held a camera in her other hand while she smiled and looked off to one side. The pose put her toned legs on display, and it also showed off the sexy curve of her derrière.

In the caption, she mentioned online fashion retailer Boohoo as the maker of the dress.

Judging from the amount of flame emoji in the comments section, Gabby’s followers loved the look.

A few admirers took a moment to dole out the compliments.

“Wow Gabby u look absolutely gorgeous hun [sic] XX,” one Instagram user wrote.

“So pretty,” a second comment read.

“So gorgeously toned Gabs!” gushed a third fan.

Gabby seems to enjoy the tie-dye look. Earlier in the month, she shared a snap that saw her flashing her bare chest under a pink and blue dyed shirt. She paired the shirt with black panties for a titillating look, which her fans also loved.