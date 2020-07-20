Georgia Fowler Slays In A Sparkly Pink Bikini During A Gorgeous Sunset

Georgia Fowler is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The Victoria’s Secret model heated things up on Monday with a stunning new series of photos that saw her showing some serious skin in an itty-bitty two-piece that left little to the imagination.

The upload contained a total of six photos that captured the Kiwi hottie romping around the shore of a beach during a gorgeous sunset that illuminated the area with a warm, golden hue. The snaps were taken at a variety of angles while Georgia struck several poses around the secluded spot, including one that saw her standing with her lean legs spread wide apart and her feet dipped in the cool water.

Georgia slayed as she worked the camera in a sparkly pink bikini that did way more showing than covering up. She sported a skimpy top in the glistening material with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had a plunging neckline that fell far down her chest, and tiny, triangle cups that exposed her decolletage and ample assets. She adjusted the thin sliver of fabric across her chest in one of the snaps, teasing her audience with even more of her voluptuous cleavage along the way.

Georgia also sported a pair of itty-bitty bikini bottoms that were equally as revealing. The number boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off her sculpted legs and curves, as well as a cheeky style that left her perky booty on display. It had thin ties that were knotted in dainty bows on either side of her waist, highlighting her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

The catwalk queen did not add any accessories to her scanty look, ensuring that all eyes remained on her slender frame. She wore her short, brunette locks down in loose waves. She gathered them up in her hands in a few of the photos, and let them fall messily around her face in the others.

Fans certainly seemed delighted at the sight of Georgia’s flawless bikini body. Many flocked to the comments section of the multi-slide upload, filling it with over 200 compliments for the star’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are the most incredible, beautiful woman!” one person praised.

“Perfect body,”‘ quipped another fan.

“Spectacular look,” a third follower wrote.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

The sizzling update has also racked up over 34,000 likes after just seven hours of going live.