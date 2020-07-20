Kyle Richards Explains Why She Laughed So Hard During Her Sister Kim’s ‘Topless’ Scene on ‘RHOBH’

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star couldn't contain herself as her big sister walked around a room with no shirt on in front of Bravo's cameras.

Kyle Richards is explaining why she laughed so hard when Kim Richards was caught on camera with her shirt off on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kyle shared two photos to Instagram that showed her laughing hysterically while waiting with her older sister during a consultation about her breast implants. In the pics, the RHOBH veteran was wearing glasses and clutching her purse as she burst into a fit of laughter while sitting on a bench in the waiting area of a doctor’s office.

Fans know that during the scene on the Bravo reality show, Kim was not shy at all as she paraded around topless in front of a group of people during a consult for her implant removal.

In the caption to the post, Kyle explained that she was not laughing over the fact that her sis had her shirt off in front of her doctor, which was to be expected. Instead, she thought it was funny that her 55-year-old sister was walking around in front of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills camera guys who have been following them and the other cast members for the past 10 years.

In comments to the post, Kathy Hilton agreed that their sibling’s behavior was priceless.

“That was SUCH a funny scene!” another fan wrote.

“It was too funny [Kyle Richards],” added another. “[She] was all business.”

“Kyle – I knew exactly what you were laughing at. Kim being unfazed made me laugh and the look on your face- even more,” anther added.

“This scene was TV GOLD,” a fourth fan commented.

Others said they’d like to see the original RHOBH cast member return to the show.

During the episode, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans saw Kyle talk about the complicated relationship she has with her sister. In a confessional, she said that when things are good between them, “nobody” can make her laugh harder than her big sis, per People.

While there was plenty of laughter in the exam room, the consultation and subsequent breast implant removal did drum up some sad memories of the celebrity siblings’ mother, Kathleen Dugan, who passed away from cancer in 2002.

The blond RHOBH alum is not the only OG Housewife who has been back to the fold. Last week, Kyle threw a charity fundraiser that featured the return of veteran cast members Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Brandi Glanville, and many more famous faces.