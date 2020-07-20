Camille Kostek Slays In Insanely Small, Metallic Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Camille Kostek’s throwback is earning her nothing but praise from her legion of fans. The model took to her page on July 19 to share a skin-baring snap that saw her clad in a bikini.

The photo captured Camille posed in last year’s issue of Sports Illustrated. In her caption, she reminded her 780,000-plus fans that her rookie year has come to a close, and she’s officially a veteran. The girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski also shared that the new, 2020 Swimsuit Edition Issue will drop on July 21. The model appeared in profile as she turned her head toward the camera and parted her lips slightly. Not much of the background could be seen because it was blurred, but a hint of a pool was visible in the image.

Camille slayed in a minuscule bikini that showed off her famous figure. The swimwear boasted a metallic pink hue that popped perfectly against her bronze complexion. The top of the suit secured around her back with a small set of strings and left her bronze arms and shoulders in view of the camera. The NSFW garment had tiny, triangular cups that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, and her sideboob was well on display — something that her audience certainly didn’t seem to mind.

Camille gathered the sides of her bikini bottoms in one hand and stretched it out in front of her taut tummy. The swimwear had a thong back that tucked deep into her derriere and allowed her to flaunt her beautifully bronze backside. Camille styled her long, blond locks with a deep side part, and her hair spilled over one side of her shoulder before it grazed the top of her chest.

The rest of the photo featured a few blurbs of text, including a part where Camille spilled the details on her childhood backyard. She shared that kids used to gather to play kickball, Wiffle ball, and badminton.

It has not taken long for her fans to take notice of the scandalous snapshot. More than 51,000 followers have double-tapped the update while over 300 have flocked to the comments section to express their love. Several others applauded Camille’s fit figure, while countless others expressed their excitement over the upcoming issue.

“Wow. One of my faves of you!!” one follower gushed alongside a series of flames and hearts.

“Yes, My favorite girl. Congrats on Rookie to Vet SI Swim model beauty,” a second Instagrammer exclaimed.

“I got the first love! Wooooo. Love ya beautiful!! Gronk your Ummmm….let me say a lucky lucky man! Put a ring on it!” another fan wrote with a series of various emoji.

“The most beautiful person, inside and out,” a fourth chimed in.