Deena Nicole Cortese Shows Off Fabulous Figure In Bathing Suit & Sheer Pants

The 'Jersey Shore' star was breathtaking in a new Instagram share.

Deena Nicole Cortese showed off her fabulous figure in a bathing suit and sheer pants in a new Instagram share. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star posted the picture as she headed out for an afternoon with her reality television show pals to celebrate the birthday of Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s daughter, Meilani.

Deena was breathtaking in the pic, displaying her hourglass figure for the camera. She took a selfie in front of a full-length mirror in the New Jersey home she shares with husband Christopher Buckner and their son, CJ.

The stunning look featured a black-and-white bathing suit with a swirl design. It had a deep v-neck to show off a bit of cleavage. Underneath the swirled pattern, a black panel was seen, but it was unclear if the design continued throughout the bottom of the swimwear. The suit fitted Deena perfectly, clinging to her curves in all the right places. She added a pair of sheer pants to the outfit for a chic overall look. The bottoms featured a small tie and the filmy material on the legs appeared to be lightweight, perfect for a hot summer day.

In the comments section, Deena explained to a fan that she bought the pieces separately on Amazon, fooling many of her followers who believed the outfit was a jumpsuit.

In the photo, she wore her hair loose and naturally curly. Tossed to one side, Deena’s brown tresses had long ringlets that fell past her breasts and down her back.

Deena took the mirror selfie in what appeared to be her bedroom. The room’s dark gray wood floors were complemented by chic furniture in almost the same hue. Silver accents framed the triple dresser seen behind Deena and were completed with handles in the same tone. The walls in the room were also painted the same neutral color.

Fans adored the chic pic, with many stating that they had never seen her look so beautiful.

“She is working that OUTFIT. You are so fierce. I love your posts,” commented one person of the reality star’s overall style choices.

“Wow, u r naturally gorgeous! I watch u all the time on Jersey Shore,” stated a second follower.

“I’ve said it once I’ll say it again. Deena is prettiest one in the cast,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“You are one hot, mama meatball. Lookin good, looking real good,” exclaimed a fourth devoted fan.