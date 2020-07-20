Nicole Thorne Goes Full Bombshell In A Rhinestone-Adorned Bikini On Instagram

Nicole Thorne lit up her Instagram page on Monday with a stunning new series of photos that have proved hard to ignore.

The upload included two snaps that captured the Aussie model posing in her minimally-decorated bedroom. In the first shot, she stood in the middle of an open sliding glass door while tugging at a strand of her brunette hair. The second photo saw her sitting on the carpeted floor on her knees with one hand on her hip. The doorway let in an ample amount of sunlight to the room that spilled over Nicole to illuminate her flawless figure as she struck her pose with a seductive look on her face.

Nicole went full bombshell as she worked the camera in a sexy black bikini from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. She noted in the caption of the upload that she had owned the swimwear in white as well. Given how flattering the two-piece was for her figure, it’s easy to see why.

The 30-year-old rocked a sports bra-style top with clear straps that almost made it look painted on over her assets. The piece boasted a scandalous scoop neckline that fell daringly low down her chest, exposing her bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage to the camera. It had a thick band that was adorned in rhinestones that tightly around her rib cage, further highlighting her voluptuous bosom and slender frame.

The matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well, due in part to the garment’s high-cut design that showcased Nicole’s curvy hips and sculpted thighs. The number also featured a high-rise waistband that was also adorned in glistening rhinestones. The band wrapped tightly around the model’s torso, accentuating her trim waist and taut stomach.

Nicole added even more bling to her look with a dainty gold pendant necklace. She styled her luscious brown locks down in a middle part that spilled behind her back in bouncy waves.

Two hours proved to be plenty of time for fans to shower the new addition to the model’s Instagram page with love. It has racked up over 6,000 likes and dozens of comments within the short time span.

“Love this set on you,” one person wrote.

“Looks amazing,” quipped another fan.

“So beautiful,” a third follower praised.

Many also used emoji to express their admiration for the snaps, with most opting for the flame, red heart, and lips emoticons.

Nicole’s bikini game has certainly been on point lately. She recently shared another steamy update in which she wore a strapless floral two-piece. The look proved to be another hit, earning over 21,000 likes and 251 comments to date.