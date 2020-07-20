Justice For Breonna Taylor Petition Exceeds 10 Million Signatures

A petition calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police officers in her home on March 13, has surpassed 10 million signatures, as reported by Dazed Digital.

The 26-year-old was shot in her apartment in Kentucky by officers who entered the wrong home during a drug investigation.

The “Justice for Breonna Taylor” petition is the second-largest in Change.org history. The largest petition on the website is the one for “Justice for George Floyd,” which has been signed by over 19 million people. Justice for both Breonna Taylor and George Floyd has become key demands of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The petition on Change.org is calling for charges to be filed against officers John Mattingly, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, and Joshua Jaynes. It’s also calling for Breonna’s family to receive compensation for wrongful death and negligence from the Louisville Metro Police Department. Among the demands, there is a call for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to speak up for Breonna, as well as for Gov. Beshear or Attorney General Daniel Cameron to appoint a prosecutor to investigate the police department. The final demand of the petition is for Congress to pass legislation to ban “no-knock” warrants.

A “no-knock” warrant is one obtained from a judge which allows officers to enter a home without needing to notify the homeowner first, such as by knocking on the door or ringing the doorbell. Under circumstances without such a warrant, police must announce themselves first.

The petition states that the “no-knock” warrant used by police is a violation of the constitutional right to reasonable search and seizure. According to the petition, not only did the “no-knock” warrant violate Breonna’s constitutional rights, but also threatens the rights of all American citizens.

Hankinson has since been fired from LMPD, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“This has carried on for over four months. For weeks, the city treated Breonna like she was a criminal, calling her a ‘suspect’ before finally admitting that she was an innocent, crimeless victim. She had no drugs. She committed no crime,” the petition reads. “She was not only an exemplary citizen, but an essential one. She was a daughter, a friend, an American hero, and most importantly, a person. She deserved to be treated as such,”

The petition was created by Loralei HoJay, and was addressed to President Donald Trump, Gov. Andy Beshear, Attorney General of Kentucky Daniel Cameron, Sen. Rand Paul, and District Attorney Tom Wine.

Prior to her death, Breonna was an EMT and worked at two hospitals as an essential worker during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since her death, many celebrities have used their platform to demand justice for Breonna and to support Black Lives Matter. Among the celebrity voices was Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.