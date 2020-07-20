Hilde Osland Flaunts Bikini Body In Nude Swimsuit In Sexy Selfie

It may be winter in Australia, but Hilde Osland looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram share. The blond beauty kicked off the week with a sexy selfie that featured her rocking a sexy, cut-out swimsuit while she posed in front of a mirror.

The model was presumably standing in her home for the snap. She posed in front of a grey sofa. A fluffy pillow covered with a tropical fabric leaned against one side of the sofa. A floor lamp was behind her next to the sofa. Also leaning against a wall behind her was a colorful wakeboard.

Hilde’s bathing suit was a nude color. The top featured a high neck with an oval cut-out section above her breasts that called attention to her cleavage. The swimsuit also had large sections cut out from the sides, making it look more like a bikini than a one piece. The front of the bathing suit was a narrow strip of fabric that passed between her legs. The sides consisted of several thin straps that wrapped around her hips and slender waist.

With one hip cocked to the side, Hilde emphasized her hourglass shape and toned thighs. While it appeared that the model’s summer tan was fading, her skin looked flawless. She tilted her head to one side and gazed at the phone. One hand was in her hair, which she wore down in lose waves over one shoulder. Her phone case was a light blue, which made her eyes of the same color pop in the picture.

In the caption, Hilde mentioned her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

The post got a lot of love, and garnered more than 40,000 likes and over 600 comments within an hour of her posting it.

Dozens of her fans took some time to tell her what they thought of the skimpy bathing suit — and her fit physique.

“Wow what a incredibly breathtaking beautiful beautiful Goddess,” quipped one admirer.

“You make that swimsuit look sooo Damm [sic] gorgeous on you my friend,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Do you have to be so sweet and sexy? As I look at you, I fall in love more,” joked a third fan.

“Beautiful doesn’t come even a little bit close,” a fourth follower wrote.

