Maya Jama Throws Her Middle Finger Up On Private Jet To Ibiza In Matching Crop Top & Joggers

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to announce she was going overseas to Ibiza. The former BBC Radio 1 presenter is known for her showing off her eye-catching ensembles via the social media platform and wore a comfy number for her flight.

Jama stunned in a blue crop top that had the brand Trapstar written across the front in white text. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as a hint of her midriff. She paired the ensemble with matching joggers that also had the same brand’s name printed on the left leg. Jama styled her dark straight hair down with a middle part and rocked acrylic nails. She accessorized with a necklace and a couple of bracelets while holding onto her beverage in a clear glass.

The 25-year-old treated followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped sitting down on a private jet. Jama flashed a smile and looked excited to be going on a vacation. The Save Our Summer presenter held her drink in one hand and raised her middle finger with the other.

In the next slide, she closed one eye and stuck her tongue out. Jama kept her middle finger raised and crossed her legs out in front of her.

In the third and final frame, she posed alongside her friend who was sat next to her on the flight.

Even though Jama didn’t state where she was going in her post, she did reveal on her Instagram story that she was heading to Ibiza.

In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 96,000 likes and over 310 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“You look like you’re having a cracking time lol,” one user wrote.

“That’s the face of someone buzzin. Enjoy the sunshine you get!” another person shared.

“Happiness looks amazing on you,” remarked a third fan.

“You are perfect,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white bodysuit from Places+Faces. Jama wrapped herself up in a jacket which she left to hang off her right shoulder. She sported her long dark wavy hair down and opted for no visible accessories. The TV personality was captured looking in the mirror and raised one hand to her locks. In another frame, Jama paired the same bodysuit with loose-fitted joggers.