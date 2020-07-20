Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Looks Flawless In Curve-Hugging Denim & Floral-Print Top

Anna Nystrom’s Sunday afternoon upload captured her all-glammed up. The blond bombshell traded in her bikini for a dressed-up look that still did a fabulous job of showing off her incredible curves.

The photo showed Anna posed in front of an all-white background. She turned her figure in profile as she was positioned in front of a white wall that was covered with sheer drapes that grazed the carpet. Anna looked over her shoulder and tucked her chin down as she gazed into the camera with a slight smile on her face. A geotag in the upload indicated that Anna was in Stockholm, Sweden, where she has been spending most of her time during the quarantine.

The blond babe opted for a dressed-up look that still highlighted her curves in all the wight ways. On her upper half, Anna wore a tight, floral top that possessed a light blue hue. Its capped sleeves added an element of fashion to the look while its scooping back teased a hint of her bronze skin. The back of the garment crisscrossed a few inches above her derriere and allowed Anna to show off even more skin to her eager audience.

She opted for a pair of curve-hugging denim on her lower half. The jeans were high-waisted and boasted a light-wash fabric that gave the piece a vintage feel. The jeans were tight on Anna’s fit thighs and slightly looser farther down.

In the caption of the image, the model wished fans a “lovely Sunday.”

Anna pulled her long, blond locks half-way back and secured her hair with a gray scrunchie. She wore several curls in her gorgeous mane, which added a ton of volume to her hairstyle. A few loose pieces of hair escaped from the ponytail and fell around the model’s face.

The post has been well-received by Anna’s fans so far. More than 74,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the fashion-forward post, and nearly 700 have left comments for the model. Most social media users let Anna know that they are big fans and complimented her outfit while several others used emoji instead.

“Awww sooo beautiful! Blue looks so good ohne [sic] you,” one follower complimented with a few red hearts.

“Beautiful young lady amazing in any clothing just stunning,” a second social media user chimed in on the sizzling snapshot.

“God is really creative, I mean just look at you,” a third chimed in with the addition of several pink hearts.

“I feel very happy when I see you,” one more gushed.