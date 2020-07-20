Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Sultry Bikini Photo Of Daughter Brielle At The Beach

The 'Don't Be Tardy' star shared a photo of her daughter in a tiny two-piece during a family vacation.

It was a family affair for Kim Zolciak-Biermann over the weekend when she shared a photo of her eldest daughter posing in a bikini during a family vacation. The Don’t Be Tardy and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a pretty sultry photo of Brielle Biermann as she rocked a skimpy two-piece from her recently launched swimwear line, called Salty K.

The 42-year-old mom of six posted the sizzling shot for her 3.1 million followers on her Instagram account on Sunday, July 19. It showed Brielle as she stood in front of the camera with both hands behind her head and the beach in the background.

The 24-year-old reality star showed off plenty of skin in her mom’s snap. She rocked a very plunging baby pink triangle top with two strings that tied around the back of her neck and another around her torso to reveal her décolletage and glowing all over tan.

On her bottom half, the Instagram influencer kept things matching with a pair of skimpy string bottoms that didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination. They featured a small piece of material that sat low beneath her navel and were held up by two thin strings that were tied into big bows over her hips.

In the caption, Kim admitted that her eldest child — who recently shared her own hot swimwear snap to her Instagram account as she opened up about the moment that took place right after that gave her “goosebumps” — actually wore her favorite design from her new line, the Boardwalk style.

As she flashed her tanned body for the camera, she also rocked a baby pink headband over her long, dark locks. She closed her eyes and tilted her head upwards slightly towards the beating down sun.

The comments section saw plenty of sweet messages roll in from fans.

“[She] is all the way grown n so beautiful!! Time flies,” one person commented.

“She got her mama body Forsho,” another comment read.

“Brielle brunette is EVERYTHING,” a third person said, referencing the star’s switch from blond to brunette locks a few months ago.

The sizzling solo shot appeared to make up for Kim posting a family picture to her account last week in which her eldest daughter was noticeably missing.

The photo showed the Biermann gang as they posed together in the ocean during their sunny vacation. Kim cuddled up to husband Kroy Biermann and five of their kids as they all stood in a line in the water, but noted that her daughter wasn’t in the snap because she was actually the one who took it.