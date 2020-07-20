Amelia Gray Responds To Criticism & Claims Her Mom Lisa Rinna ‘Forced’ Her To Be On ‘RHOBH’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s daughter insisted that her mother “forced” her to take part in the hit reality show. While responding to criticism about her struggles with mental illness, Amelia Gray Hamlin shared that she does not want to be a part of the show.

“I’m forced to be on the housewives by my mom.”

Amelia, a successful model, took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to respond to criticism from a person on Twitter. The tweet suggested that Lisa’s daughter faked having anorexia to get more airtime on the popular reality show. The 19-year-old admitted that this comment upset her.

“I usually don’t post these. But this really got to me,” Amelia wrote.

The fashion designer went on to slam the accusation.

“Lying about a mental illness is disgusting. Something I hope nobody would ever do. I seriously can’t believe I’m being accused of lying about my anorexia to get more ‘air time.'”

Amelia was very open about her struggles with anxiety and an eating disorder on the show. Amelia first disclosed her issues with her fans on Instagram. In two photos from a year apart, the fashion designer shared that she had been struggling with her body image for some time and finally sought help. Thousands applauded the young model for her honesty. Lisa and her daughter talked a great deal about the post and the aftermath during lunches filmed for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Jim Spellman / Getty Images

Despite fans seeing Amelia on screen, the model shared that she did not even want to be on the popular reality show. The fashion designer shot down the notion that she wanted more “airtime.”

“Ask anyone it’s the last thing I want to do. I couldn’t care less about air time.”

Amelia was not on this season of the show very often. Besides a lunch with her mom, the young entrepreneur was only shown at the launch of her fashion line, DNA. Amelia and her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, created the collection that includes bras, tees, hoodies, jackets, and pants.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently filmed the Season 10 reunion. Lisa was not happy after the taping and went so far as to call it “bullsh*t.” The former soap opera star was upset that matters were not able to be discussed due to cease and desist letters. The actress later went on to slam “phony” friends. While not naming names, in a series of posts, Lisa denounced a fake friend who is presumed to be Denise Richards.