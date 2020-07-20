Lauren Drain Flaunts Sculpted Figure In Itty-Bitty Bikini On Instagram

Lauren Drain captivated her 3.8 million Instagram fans this past weekend when she shared another bikini-clad shot that showed off her gym-honed figure. The July 19 update proved to be the perfect Sunday treat.

The photo captured the blond bombshell posed outside. Drain perched on a lounge chair that was situated on dark tile pavers. It looked like the perfect day for a sunbathing session, as abundant sunshine spilled over her figure and the ground. At Drain’s back was a wall of greenery that included trees and a small covering of yellow flowers. She sat on the edge of a white lounge chair and gazed off to the side.

Drain planted both feet on the ground. She tucked her arms near her chest and used one hand to tug at her bikini strap while the opposite was used to grab a lock of hair. Drain opted for a light-colored bikini that treated her audience to a generous view of her incredible figure.

On her upper half, the model rocked a top with tiny, triangular cups and a scooping neckline that showed off her voluptuous chest. The bottom of the cups fit snugly and helped to further accentuate her cleavage by pushing her bust up. Only a thin set of straps held the suit up, and her muscular arms and shoulders looked nothing short of spectacular.

Drain rocked a pair of matching bottoms. Both sides had two layered straps that were worn low on her hips, which helped to showcase her trim waist and defined abs. The cut of the bikini left Drain’s killer legs on display as well, and she completed her look with a pair of sandals. Her footwear was gold, and it added an element of bling to her sexy ensemble.

She wore her long locks with a deep side part, and her hair tumbled over her shoulder and back. The former nurse shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of trendy, oversized sunglasses and added a necklace to accessorize.

In the caption of the image, the model reminded her fans to join her Mid-Summer program because there are only 75 spots left. The photo has been double-tapped more than 21,000 times, and over 130 Instagrammers have left comments.

“You have amazing content with you and your husband, looks ambitious we should connect sometime!” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Wow you’re simply gorgeous,” a second fan added.

“Amazing body!! Hope you and your baby are doing well,” a third user wrote.