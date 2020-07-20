Valentina Lequeux Wears Tiny Blue Booty Shorts For New Core Training Video

Fitness model Valentina Lequeux posted a new workout to social media platform Instagram on Sunday, July 19, in which she trained her core muscles with a series of bodyweight exercises.

The fitness trainer completed the circuit in an indoor space that featured tall stacks of books against the wall and a couple of plants in the background. She used a black exercise mat to protect her body from the wood floor and relied entirely on body weight for resistance. Valentina completed a total of four exercises, each split into an individual video clip in the post.

Valentina wore a black sports bra on her upper half that left plenty of skin on display, drawing the eye to her sculpted arms, shoulders, and back. A strip of toned tummy was also left exposed around her midsection. The model paired the top with blue booty shorts that featured a thick black waistband with the name of the brand, Nike Pro, written in white block lettering. The shorts extended to just below Valentina’s backside, leaving the length of her sculpted legs on display.

Valentina went barefoot for the home workout and left her shoulder-length brunette hair loose around her shoulders and down her back.

Valentina began the first video with a set of Russian twists and heels to heaven. She positioned herself in a V sit and moved her clasped hands from one side to the other for the Russian twists. The heels to heaven move involved lying back with palms flat and stretching the legs toward the ceiling while lifting the backside off the mat.

The second exercise was the V-hold complex. Keeping her body in the V-sit position, Valentina alternated between bringing her knees in toward her chest at the same time and then alternating between one and the other.

The third video clip showed the oblique V-up, performed from a side angle. The model brought her legs up toward the ceiling at the same time she touched her toes with an outstretched arm. The final move was the sprinter sit-up to S leg V-up, which involved several different types of crunches carried out from the floor.

In the caption of the post, Valentina instructed her followers to perform the workout as a circuit with no rests in between exercises. They should do between three and five sets with 60 to 90 seconds of rest in between sets.

The post earned nearly 20,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first day.