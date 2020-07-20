‘Big Brother’ Fans Demand To Know Status Of Season 22 As Julie Chen Announces New Show On Instagram

The longtime CBS host announced a new series for PBS.

Big Brother fans are demanding an update on the next season of the CBS reality show after host Julie Chen Moonves shared a post about a new series that she executive produced.

In a new post to Instagram, which can be seen here, the longtime television host announced her latest project, a 13-part PBS docuseries titled Food is Love. The series follows Danish chef Lasse Sorensen as he goes on a culinary and cultural quest in St. Louis.

Julie, a longtime news reporter and producer, seemed extremely proud of her new production as she shared three separate Instagram posts about it following a nearly two-month break from the social media site.

But in comments to the post, many fans were more concerned with the status of Big Brother — the TV competition Julie has hosted since 2000 and is set to mark its 20th anniversary this month — than her latest labor of love.

In comments to the posts, fans asked Julie to please just give a BB22 update.

“Hey Julie is there any other show you want to talk about?” one fan asked.

“I know we’re supposed to expect the unexpected, but I’ve still been expecting some other news…” another added.

“Julie – we have been a very loyal group,” added a third commenter. “We purchase the live feeds and help the ratings of your show for 20 years! Please just let us know if we will have a season!”

“Big Brother is love also though,” another fan chimed in, in reference to the PBS series’ title.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Julie has been radio silent regarding the status of the 22nd season of her long-running reality hit, and she did not appear to respond to any of the commenters who asked about it.

While the reality competition usually kicks off in late June and runs through September, production for this summer’s round — a rumored all-stars reunion featuring a cast of popular past players vying for the $500,000 grand prize — has been in limbo due to the coronavirus health pandemic.

But BB22 does seem to be underway to a certain degree amid recent sightings of activity in the backyard of the CBS summertime house. In addition to a grainy drone pic of unidentified pink and blue items piled in the yard, it was recently reported that the crew members could be preparing to head to the set in the not-so-distant future. The production staff will reportedly live on-site in RVs so they can quarantine along with the cast.