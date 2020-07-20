Ms Banks Stuns In Brown Skintight Jumpsuit For Latest Outfit Post

British rapper Ms Banks — who has collaborated with the likes of Tinashe and Little Mix — took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself.

The “Bad B Bop” songstress stunned in a dark brown jumpsuit that was tight fitted. The garment fell down to her ankles and displayed her decolletage. Ms Banks completed the outfit with black lace-up sneakers and accessorized with a chain, a gold watch, and a circular handbag that featured Louis Vuitton’s signature print all over and a smiley face. She styled her long dark curly hair down with a middle part and rocked long white acrylic nails.

The 26-year-old posted four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ms Banks was captured in front of a plain white backdrop. She posed side-on and placed her bag on her shoulder. The entertainer looked over at the camera lens and rested one foot on tiptoes.

In the next slide, Ms Banks was photographed from the same angle. She held back her locks with her right hand and showed off the tattoo inked on her upper arm.

In the third frame, Ms Banks was snapped facing the camera. She held her bag in front of her and crossed her legs over.

In the final pic, the “Snack” hitmaker parted her legs and sported a smile. Ms Banks tilted her head to the right and pushed most of her hair over to the left.

In the tags, she credited the jewelry brand Shedean Jewelz for her necklace and Tomme for her bag.

For her caption, Ms Banks referenced lyrics to Lil Baby’s song “Emotionally.”

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 36,000 likes and 550 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Stop being so cute,” one user wrote, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji.

“YOU ARE SO PERFECT,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Dayummmm! U really is fine asf,” remarked a third fan.

“The baddest has arrived,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Ms Banks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a skintight PVC catsuit that featured a zip going down the middle. Ms Banks completed the ensemble with heels and accessorized with stylish sunglasses with sheer frames. She rocked long acrylic nails and sported her dark shoulder-length straight hair down with a middle part. Ms Banks was captured in purple lighting and treated followers to four smoking-hot snapshots.