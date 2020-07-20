Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Wears Bright-Blue Leggings & Black Sports Bra To Train Delt Muscles

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Sunday, July 19, to post a new workout video in which she trained her delt muscles at the gym.

For the workout, the fitness trainer sported an outfit from her personal activewear brand NVGTN that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The black top featured an elaborate cut-out design along the upper back that showed off Ashleigh’s skin and muscles. It also left her sculpted arms and shoulders on display. The bright-blue leggings rose high on Ashleigh’s hips and clung to the curves of her backside and muscular legs. A small strip of toned tummy was left exposed around the model’s midsection.

Ashleigh completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a set of glitzy hoop earrings. She pulled her long, blond tresses back in a ponytail to keep the bulk of her hair from bothering her during her training and left a few strands loose to frame her face.

The delt workout consisted of four exercises, each split into an individual video clip in the post. Ashleigh made use of a variety of gym equipment, including machines and dumbbells. Before beginning the routine, she posed for the camera with her hands resting on a pulley machine to show off her muscular upper body. Viewers got an eyeful of her chiseled shoulders and the curves of her narrow waist and sculpted booty. Two white arrows pointed toward the model’s delts to show her followers which muscles she was training.

The first exercise in the circuit was the face pull, using the pulley machine. Ashleigh placed both hands on a rope attached to a cable and pulled it in toward her face, repeating the move several times. In the second video, she demonstrated the single-arm shoulder press with front raises. Holding one arm out to the side, Ashleigh secured a dumbbell in the opposite hand and raised her arm up in front of her body and then toward the ceiling.

The third clip showed a move called “around the world.” In this exercise, Ashleigh held a weight in both hands. The final move in the routine was the shoulder tap, carried out from the floor.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh specified the number of reps and sets her followers should do for each exercise. She also expressed her love for training the shoulders because she can create many killer combinations of movements.