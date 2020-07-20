Ireland Baldwin Wows In Bikini Photos With An Important Message: ‘Yesterday’s Paparazzi Pics Vs Today’s’

The 24-year-old model had an important message for fans on Instagram.

Ireland Baldwin took to social media over the weekend to share two bikini snaps with her followers alongside an important message. In the post, which can be seen via her Instagram account here, the 24-year-old model shared two candid photos of herself in a two-piece during two trips to the beach, one taken on Saturday and the other on Sunday, as she urged her fans to be more confident when it comes to their bodies.

The first snap was taken on July 18 and showed the stunning 24-year-old model, who’s the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, looking happy and healthy as she wore a plunging black top that was covered in sand with a pair of skimpy red bottoms. The star stood upright and lifted her right arm up, which made her body look extra long and toned as she showed off her multiple tattoos.

The second photo gave fans a look at Ireland a day later as she appeared to run along the sand in a black top and low-rise blue string bottoms. She bent over slightly, which made her tummy look a little less toned, though she still had a big smile on her face with her long blond hair tied up into bun.

In the caption of the bikini photos, she got very candid with her fans as she told them that “lighting is everything” and suggested that she’d received some negative comments after the candid photos were published online.

“Don’t we have enough going on in the world? how do people still have time to cut others down?” she asked.

Ireland that opened up about her obvious confidence as she added that she also had “razor bumps for days” in the pictures, doesn’t have a six pack, and her skin is as “white as snow.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Ireland candidly added “i don’t give a f*************k” with a hand emoji with its middle finger up.

“Let’s find better hobbies and encourage body positivity,” she added.

The comments section of the star’s upload was overrun with comments, many of which thanked her for being so open and honest.

“You are perfect both ways,” one person said.

“Gurl thank you for posting this,” another wrote with a prayer emoji.

“Thank you for looking like a real human women! God forbid you look otherwise,” a third comment read.

The latest set of bikini snaps came shortly after Ireland caused a bit of a stir earlier this month when she slipped into a green two-piece for a “pregnancy announcement.”

The snap showed her flawless body in her swimwear. She encouraged her followers to swipe right to see her “little cutie” in the caption, which turned out to be a sushi burrito.