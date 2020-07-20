Tarsha Whitmore Relaxes Poolside In A Strapless White Swimsuit: ‘Blessed’

Tarsha Whitmore is slaying Instagram yet again.

A new photo added to the Aussie model’s page on Monday captured her looking as beautiful as ever while relaxing outside underneath the golden sun. She stretched her petite frame across a large, navy blue lounge chair, which was one of many that were set up outside of a tall building and appeared to be hoving over top of a pool for easy access to the refreshing water. In the caption of the upload, Tarsha told her 846,000 followers that she was feeling “blessed.”

Tarsha, who recently celebrated her 20th birthday, slipped into a gorgeous white swimsuit from Myra Swim for her poolside hang that complemented her deep, allover tan. The one-piece was strapless, allowing her audience a peek at her toned arms and shoulders, and clung tightly to her curvaceous figure in all of the right ways. Its bandeau-style neckline fell low down her chest, causing her abundant cleavage to be prominently displayed as she posed for the camera by angling her body towards its lens while staring at it with a sultry gaze.

Tarsha’s swimwear proceeded to cinch in at her torso, highlighting her flat stomach and trim waist. It also boasted a daringly high-cut design that covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, allowing for a full view of her bronzed legs, sculpted thighs, and curvy hips.

The social media star opted to keep her look simple — she did not appear to have added any jewelry, ensuring that all eyes remained on her dangerous curves and stunning physique. She wore a gray baseball cap on top of her head to provide some relief from the bright sun, and tugged at its bill as the photo was taken. Her long, honey-blond tresses spilled out from underneath the headgear, gathering to one side of her shoulder in voluminous waves.

The post was an instant hit with Tarsha’s thousands of fans, who have awarded it over 7,400 likes within one hour of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the model with compliments for her eye-popping display.

“Such an angel,” one person wrote.

“Sooo amazing,” praised another fan.

“That’s my kind of social distancing,” a third admirer quipped.

“Fabulous,” added a fourth follower.

Tarsha has been sharing a number of smoking-hot swimwear looks to her Instagram page recently. Earlier this month, she flaunted her flawless bikini body in a plunging white two-piece with gold chain straps. That look proved to be popular as well, earning over 24,000 likes and 202 comments to date.