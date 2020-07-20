Bindi Irwin Shares Emotional Instagram Post Celebrating ‘Warrior’ Mom Terri

Bindi Irwin shared an emotional Instagram post where she celebrated her mother, Terri, in honor of her birthday on July 20. The wildlife conservationist posted a sequence of four images where Terri was honored for the many hats she wears, including mother, businesswoman, and operator of the Australia Zoo. Bindi penned a paragraph to honor her mom, sharing with the world all the reasons Terri is most special to her.

In the accompanying caption to the share, Bindi said that Terri would always be her “Sarah Connor.” The iconic character was the heroine of the Terminator films and was originally portrayed by actress Linda Hamilton. Bindi said that her mom was born “with a purpose” and showed her how to be a “woman warrior.” Terri is the wife of the late star of the Crocodile Hunter television series and operator of the zoo founded by her husband, the late, Steve Irwin. The couple also shared a son, Bob.

In the first slide, Terri was photographed during her daughter’s wedding to Chandler Powell. The couple married in a small ceremony attended by immediate family and friends on March 25. Bindi and Chandler’s original plans to wed were aborted due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the pic, the women looked lovely in their wedding attire. Terri wore a stunning blue dress. The top of the garment was plain and had a sateen finish. It featured a high collar and long sleeves that brushed the tops of her hands. The bottom of the gown was the same hue and featured a series of pastel-colored flowers.

The second photo featured Terri feeding crocodiles in an enclosed area of the zoo as onlookers observed. She wore the uniform of all workers at the animal sanctuary, which includes a khaki shirt and long pants.

The third pic depicted an intimate moment between mother and daughter. The women stood in what appeared to be their home, which stands on the grounds of the animal sanctuary. A window behind the duo mirrored the outdoor area of their home, showing off a small table and chairs and green foliage.

In the final image, Terri was seen with one of the family’s beloved tropical birds perched atop her head.

Fans of the family shared their warm wishes in the comments section of the post.

“Love your mama and your beautiful relationship with her! Hope she has the best day!!” remarked one follower.

“Happy Birthday Terri. Steve would be so proud of you and his children and keeping his legacy going. And what beautiful human beings you have raised on your own all these years,” said a second fan.

“Happy Birthday to your Mom! She doesn’t age at all, what is her secret??” stated a third Instagram user.