WWE Rumors: Hall Of Famer Will Soon Be Written Off ‘Monday Night Raw,’ Report Claims

After a brief return to television that saw him manage his former Evolution stablemate, Randy Orton, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly set to be written off the company’s programming on an upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw.

Citing an unnamed source, WrestlingNews.co explained that Flair was asked to appear on recent episodes of the red brand’s flagship program because company chairman Vince McMahon “wanted as much star power as possible” in order to boost sagging ratings amid the absence of several top stars. The outlet added that people have made sure to act carefully around the 71-year-old Flair as his age and previous health concerns both make him particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

While Flair is apparently “happy” to serve as Orton’s manager, it was also noted that the “Nature Boy” was also aware from the start that his role would only be temporary. As such, it might not be much longer before he gets removed from the ongoing storyline feud between Orton and his fellow veteran Big Show.

The new update on Flair comes shortly after he appeared on Busted Open Radio and suggested that he wants to do more than just cut promos and play other roles that don’t require much physical contact. According to quotes published by Sportskeeda, the 16-time world champion claimed that he has repeatedly pushed for a match against R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship. He added that he’s been enjoying himself during recent tapings, also stressing that WWE has been doing what it could to keep everyone safe and healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since returning to television last month during a segment that saw him re-establish his alliance with Orton by attacking Christian with a low blow, Flair has regularly stood in his former stablemate’s corner. He has also played a supporting role in his current feud with Big Show. According to CBS Sports‘ recap of the July 13 episode of Monday Night Raw, the seven-footer had a verbal confrontation with Flair that helped set up an unsanctioned match against Orton.

As explained by WrestlingNews.co, the aforementioned match was originally scheduled for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday, though it was eventually decided that the bout be moved from the recently concluded pay-per-view to this week’s Raw. This was reportedly another effort on WWE’s part to help improve television ratings as it continues to focus on angles with established performers, as opposed to those that showcase younger, less-heralded talents.