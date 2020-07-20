Lisa Rinna Blasts ‘Phony’ Friend Of 20 Years Amid Denise Richards Drama On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

The Bravo veteran schooled fans on the definition of 'phony.'

Lisa Rinna is fired up about a “phony” friend days after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 reunion took place.

On Sunday, the 57-year-old RHOBH veteran to her Instagram story to share her thoughts following the “bullsh*t” taping that was affected by a cease and desist order that was presumably slapped on some cast members by Denise Richards.

In a series of posts, Rinna denounced an unnamed fake friend which is presumed to be the 49-year-old Wild Things star.

“You have to be true to yourself and if you find out your friend of 20 years is a phony? Run,” Rinna wrote on her story, followed by the now-iconic pics of her running barefoot down the street in a green gown.

In addition, Rinna posted the definition of a cease and desist letter, a narcissist, and the word “phony.” The Bravo star also shared a Tupac Shakur quote about phoniness in people.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Rinna and Richards’ long friendship goes back at least two decades when they both appeared in the 2001 movie Good Advice. The actresses have a lot in common, including the fact that both of their husbands were both once married to actress Nicollette Sheridan. But things went downhill for the two women this season when major drama ensued on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

And last week’s RHOBH reunion apparently did not go well at all, as some cast members were reportedly silenced due to the legal action stemmed from Brandi Glanville’s allegations about her affair with Richards, a scandal that the married mom of three has vehemently denied.

After the Season 10 finale taping last week, the Bold and the Beautiful actress reportedly unfollowed her longtime pal Rinna on social media, according to Hollywood Life. The soap star also unfollowed cast members Erika Girardi and Teddi Mellencamp.

Meanwhile, newcomer Garcelle Beauvais took it upon herself to unfollow Rinna on Instagram.

“Garcelle unfollowed Lisa Rinna because she wanted to show support for Denise,” a source told the outlet. “[Garcelle] feels [Denise is] getting attacked by the other ladies for no reason and she feels like Rinna is going way, way too hard on her.”

Rinna has been visibly upset by whatever went on – or didn’t go on – at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. After tweeting that the update show was “bullsh*t” for the first time in her six years on the Bravo reality show, she noted that cease and desists must actually work. She later posted a definition of the legal document as well as a list of seven cheeky things to do if you get one.