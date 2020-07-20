Katie Price Shows Off New Hair Color In Cardigan & Shorts From Her Own Clothing Collection

British celebrity Katie Price recently took to Instagram on Sunday to treat fans to a new photo of herself in a comfy ensemble taken from her own clothing collection with JYY London.

The former glamour model stunned in a buttoned-up black cardigan that featured long-sleeves with a black-and-white check pattern. The garment displayed her decolletage and was paired with matching shorts that fell above her upper-thigh. Price went barefoot for the occasion and rocked long multicolored acrylic nails. The 42-year-old accessorized with a necklace and showed off the tattoos on her legs. According to Steal Her Style, Price has a total of eight tattoos.

She showed off her new long blond hair which she styled down and straight. As seen on her YouTube channel, Price previously had dark hair but wanted a new change after her house was burgled and after her mom and son, Harvey, got ill. You can watch the video here.

For her most recent upload, Price was captured sitting on a velvet chair. She raised one foot on the seat and rested one arm on her knee. Price looked down to her right and flashed a smile while holding onto her long locks. She showed off her pearly whites and appeared to be happy.

For her caption, she explained she was waiting for her Sunday roast and told fans she was wearing “comfy” items from her new collection with JYY London.

In the span of 14 hours, Price’s post racked up more than 19,100 likes and over 250 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.2 million followers.

“So glad Harvey is OK, I have a son with disabilities and special needs and anaphylaxis. It’s such a worry,” one user wrote.

“Loving your hair color, you look gorgeous,” another person shared.

“You look so much younger with blonde hair. Beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re looking the best you have ever looked!! So proud of how far you have come despite the knockbacks! #girlpower,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Price. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short-sleeved tie-dye top in gray and white. The reality star tucked the item of clothing into matching high-waisted joggers that went down to her ankles and completed the outfit and fluffy pink sliders. Price sported straight dark locks down with a middle part and accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a pink fluffy clutch bag.