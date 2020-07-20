Katy Perry Reveals Bare Baby Bump At 190lbs, Jokes She’s ‘Large Marge In Charge’

Heavily pregnant and 'swollen' Katy rocked a crop top as she spoke about her pregnancy weight gain.

Katy Perry opened up about her pregnancy weight gain and proudly showed off her big baby bump during a new interview. The pregnant singer — who’s expecting her first child, a baby girl, with British actor Orlando Bloom — spoke candidly about her changing body while she chatted with Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show over the weekend.

During the Sunday, July 19, video chat, the “Daisies” singer confessed that she now weighs 190 pounds as her due date nears and sweetly gave the world a good look at her growing middle in a crop top.

Katy looked stunning and happier than ever as she wore a white top with the word “Smile” written in a rainbow font across her chest, which she admitted completely exposed her bump.

Just days after she proudly showed off her body in a strapless swimsuit during a trip to the beach with Orlando and a friend, the American Idol judge stood up to reveal her uncovered middle as it peeked out in between her shirt and her yellow, red, and white bottoms.

She then joked that she wasn’t sure if she could actually wear the shirt, which was a piece of her own merchandise to promote her upcoming new album, called Smile, which is due for release on August 14.

“I was like f*** it! I can still be young and fun and wear a crop top!” the mom-to-be shouted as she once again stood up to reveal her torso.

She jokingly referred to herself as being “large Marge in charge” and added that she’s “really grateful for [her] body.”

“Going through this process you get a whole new viewpoint,” she added.

Katy — who previously joked about not being able to drink while in lockdown — also spoke to the Australian radio hosts about how she’s starting to get pretty “swollen” as her duet date fast approaches.

Getty Images

“Everything is swollen,” she shared, as she revealed that her hands and feet have gotten so big that she now has to wear sandals wherever she goes.

But despite expecting during a pandemic, Katy also spoke about how she’s still working hard and staying active.

“I’m a very active woman… and during this time of COVID — and quite frankly an American revolution — I have been also putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record,” she shared.

“I’m working really hard. The one blessing is I don’t have to travel,” Katy added.

The star hasn’t publicly confirmed her exact due date, but has told fans on multiple occasions since she confirmed her pregnancy back in March that she’s set to give birth sometime this summer.