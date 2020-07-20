Natasha Oakley Goes Full Bombshell In White Bikini While Showing Off Insane Figure

Natasha Oakley went full bombshell in her latest Instagram update. She stunned her fans with her incredible body while she put her curves on display in a minuscule bikini while sunbathing in an idyllic location. The offering sparked a frenzy among Natasha’s followers and has already accumulated more than 16,000 likes.

The Australian model shared three stunning snaps to her social media feed. Each photo showed her in a different pose as she enjoyed her beachy surroundings. Both her caption and geotag placed her at Whitehaven Beach, a place that Natasha said has the world’s whitest sand.

The newly 30-year-old wore a white bikini that clung to her hourglass frame like a second skin. The molded cups and underwire detail shaped her ample bust as she lay on the shore. The wideset straps offered an unobstructed view of her bronzed décolletage and helped to support her upper body.

Natasha teamed the top with its matching skimpy bottoms. The high-leg swimsuit showed off her curvy hips and thighs as she posed for the camera.

The swimwear bared her unbelievable abs and waist. Her concave stomach and tiny waist gave her a sylph-like appearance as she worshipped the sun.

The social media star allowed her blond tresses to surround her face in casual disarray. Her only visible accessory was a pair of stylish hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Natasha lay on her back with her right leg bent at the knee. The model arched her back, adding to the curves of her figure. She stretched her arms behind her as she took in the awesome view. Striated clouds covered the blue skies leading to rolling green hills, in the background.

Still with her face pointed heavenward, the next pic showed Natasha clutching her head. The shot shows the entrepreneur from another angle.

In the final photo, fans are treated to a close-up image of Natasha’s insane figure. In particular, she flaunted her hollowed stomach and curvaceous thighs.

Soon after sharing the photos, the model’s fans inundated her with praise and emoji and told her what they thought of the photographs.

“Beach and body goals,” one fan raved.

Another had ambitions to visit the same location.

“Dying to go here,” they said.

A third Instagram user complimented Natasha and wished her well.

“That’s great, looks very nice, enjoy! (laugh emoji),” they gushed.

At least one admirer felt and inspired said that the designer was “literally every goal.”

Natasha has amassed a fan base of over 2.2 million people on Instagram alone. The Inquisitr reported that she shared a cheeky snap of her and a friend on a yacht.