Maya Jama Continues To Slay Her Fashion Game In A Number Of Bodysuits

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to show off a number of Places+Faces outfits she has been rocking. The former BBC Radio 1 presenter is known for her showing off her eye-catching ensembles via the social media platform, and didn’t disappoint followers with her most recent post that proved her versatility.

In the first shot, Jama stunned in a black bodysuit that went around her neck. She paired the outfit with joggers of the same color and sported her wavy long dark hair down. Jama was captured lying down on a sofa and looked up with a smile.

In the next slide, she was snapped outdoors on a rooftop. The 25-year-old wore a navy jumper with a white top underneath. Jama completed the ensemble with loose-fitted joggers and accessorized with hoop earrings.

In the third frame, she was photographed in a matching black tracksuit on top of a worktop in a kitchen. Jama wrapped a bag around her body and opted for no other visible accessories.

In the fourth pic, she rocked an orange bodysuit and pants. In the fifth, Jama was caught looking in the mirror in the same garment but in white. The Save Our Summer presenter wrapped herself up in a jacket which she left to hang off her right shoulder.

In the sixth image, Jama wore the same garment with a pair of joggers.

She geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where these snapshots took place.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 190,000 likes and over 700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“Hottest girl in the UK,” one user wrote, adding multiple flame emoji.

“You are a very beautiful woman,” another person shared.

“Can’t I just be you already,” remarked a third fan.

“I love how seductive your eyes look in that first picture! And how beautiful in every picture,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for Jama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sizzled in a purple crop top and sheer pants of the same color when posing on set for Wonderland Magazine. Jama completed the outfit with lace-up white shoes and accessorized with small hoop earrings, a jeweled bracelet, and a chain featuring a large pendant. She styled her long wet dark hair down and kept her nails short for the occasion. Jama shared a video clip that saw her sporting various poses on a velvet sofa in front of a bathroom worktop.