‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Teases Move To San Diego As She Poses Poolside With Ariana Madix

The Bravo star is making a move to a surprising new city.

Scheana Shay says she’s moving to San Diego. The Vanderpump Rules star posted for a cheeky photo with her longtime friend Ariana Madix as she confirmed the news that she’s making a move to be closer to her boyfriend Brock Davies’ workplace.

In the photo, Scheana and Ariana wore modest one-piece swimsuits as they sat by the pool at the Viejas Casino & Resort. The longtime SUR employees sported coordinating face masks to keep things safe. Scheana had her hair pulled into a ponytail and Ariana’s hair was worn down as the two pals dipped their toes in the water while sitting on a mostly-empty pool deck.

In the caption to the pic, Scheana noted the California resort that she frequents with her boyfriend is beginning to feel like “home,” then she teased that “soon” San Diego will be as well.

In comments to the post, which can be seen below, fans reacted to the bathing beauties as well as Scheana’s future move with her man.

“San Diego is America’s finest city after all,” one follower wrote, in reference to the area’s nickname.

“Queen are you moving here??” another asked, to which Scheana replied, “Yeppppp!”

“Welcome to SD!” another fan wrote. “Does that mean if VPR returns it’ll be without you??”

“No way!” Scheana replied. “Can’t get rid of me that easy! Haha. I’ll get a smaller place in La once work picks back up. But for now it’s been a huge waste of rent money. Been in PS for 4 months and still paying rent in LA.”

The Bravo star added that she’s “waiting to hear back” on a place she is interested in.

Scheana spends a lot of time in the SoCal locale that is often referred to as “America’s Finest City.” Last month she posted vacation photos from a trip to the city with fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Raquell Leviss and James Kennedy.

Fans know that Scheana has never followed the crowd when it comes to her living situation. Last year, Vanderpump Rules viewers saw her move to an apartment in Marina del Ray as her co-stars all bought houses in Valley Village. While her castmates complained about how far away she was from their West Hollywood hangouts, Scheana loved living along the water. Ever since dating Brock, Scheana has been spending most of her time in Palm Springs, but now it appears that the couple will relocate to be closer to Brock’s F45 gym.