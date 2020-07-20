Saffron Barker Enjoys The Sun In Tiny Yellow Shorts From Her Clothing Collection

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself in a colorful ensemble. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant recently launched her own clothing collection with fashion brand In The Style and has been modeling the garments ever since.

The 19-year-old stunned in a tie-dye tank top that consisted of the colors yellow and teal green. The item of clothing featured white straps and displayed her decolletage. Barker tucked the garment into her tiny high-waisted yellow shorts that fell above her upper thigh and completed the outfit with bright sunglasses of the same color. She accessorized with a gold necklace featuring a heart pendant, a couple of necklaces, hoop earrings, and a watch. Barker styled her long curly hair in a ponytail but left the front to frame out her face. She kept her nails short and decorated them with black polish.

In the photo, Barker was captured from the thighs-up in front of a small plain white wall and what looked to be mini palm trees. She placed one hand on her hip and held her shades with her other hand. Barker looked up to her right and showed off a hint of her side profile. She appeared to be enjoying the sunny weather in England and displayed her tanned complexion. Barker parted her lips and pushed her locks over her left shoulder.

For her caption, she told fans that the final restock and new items for her In The Style summer loungewear collection is available the brand’s app.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 66,000 likes and over 570 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“Whoooop whoop! Congrats on your amazing clothes, love you girl!” one user wrote.

“I got the tie-dye hoodie!!! I’m so grateful and happy! Thank u Saff for bringing it back xx,” another person shared.

“I got the yellow joggers, tie-dye hoodie, tie-dye T-shirt dress and the tie-dye cycling shorts!!” remarked a third fan.

“You are glowing baby girl,” a fourth admirer commented, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short white dress that featured thin straps. Barker opted for long socks and completed the look with Nike lace-up sneakers. She sported her blond curly hair down with some of it clipped back and was photographed sitting underneath a tree.