‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Kidnapped & Chained Flo At Sally & Penny’s Mercy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 21 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) will go ahead with their plan at full throttle. The redhead and her doctor seized the opportunity to take Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) out of the picture, and dragged her out of Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) home, per Soaps.

The soap opera started airing new episodes from Monday, July 20. This specific episode was shot pre-shutdown, according to TV Line. It follows the final episode that viewers saw on April 23 where Penny knocked out Flo and they decided to take her from the beach house.

Last-Minute Decisions

Penny did not plan to hit Flo over the head. It was a spur-of-the-moment decision to knock her out because she threatened to have her medical license revoked. She just wanted to buy some time before the former croupier told the whole world that she had supported Sally’s scheme to pretend that she was terminally ill.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that the waitress was texting Wyatt and trying to tell him that Sally was not dying. She was going to tell everyone what a con the redhead was and how a doctor helped her to pull it off. Sally was standing in a corner watching her scheme fall apart while the blonde ranted.

Sally was also ill-prepared for Penny’s move. She was shocked and both of them did not know what to do next since Wyatt was on his way home. They made a last-minute decision to haul Flo into Penny’s car.

Kidnapped & Chained To A Radiator

However, it seems as if they also came up with an entirely new plan while driving around in the vehicle. Instead, of waiting for Flo to wake up, they will decide to kidnap her according to the latest The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers state.

Doctor and patient will make their way to Sally’s apartment after kidnapping Flo and they will chain her to a radiator. It appears as if they are all-in now that they Wyatt’s girlfriend is unconscious and cannot defend herself.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Sally wants another chance with Wyatt and is willing to do anything to make that happen. She already pretended that she was dying, so she won’t mind adding kidnapping to her list of crimes. As for Penny, she doesn’t want to lose her medical license for one bad choice and wants to convince Flo not to speak about her involvement.

Poetic Justice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Flo will eventually wake up. She will immediately realize what the two women did and will be horrified that they kidnapped her. While she may plead with them for her freedom, it will become obvious that Sally is out to get Wyatt back, whatever the cost. Flo is at Sally’s mercy and knows that she needs to wait it out before help comes.

Viewers may even appreciate the poetic justice as Flo herself is kidnapped. Not too long ago she was involved in the disappearance of Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) daughter, and did not even serve a jail sentence after Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) spoke for her. Perhaps Flo will contemplate her past actions as she serves time as Sally’s prisoner after stealing her boyfriend for a second time.