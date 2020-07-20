‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Bill Refuses To Lose His Family, Wyatt’s Shocking Discovery

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 21 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will plead with Katie Logan (Heather Tom). He knows that their relationship is at stake and that he could lose the woman he loves. In the meantime, Wyatt Spencer (Don Diamont) is stunned by what he sees, per Soaps.

The soap opera will pick up right where it left off. Tuesday’s episode was filmed pre-shutdown, according to TV Line. The Inquisitr reports that Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful offers viewers the opportunity to catch up on the storylines before they ran out of original episodes in April.

Dollar Bill Refuses To Lose His Family

After finding Katie packing up her stuff at his house, Bill stopped her. He told her that he was at fault and that if anyone needed to leave, it should be him. He didn’t want to inconvenience her or Will Spencer (Finnegan George) and wanted to reconcile.

Bill wants another chance after messing up. He will turn to Katie and plead with her to reconsider her options. The latest The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers state that he will tell Katie that he will accept any consequence she doles out, except for one. He will refuse to accept her decision if she decides to end their relationship. Bill will not lose his family for the sake of one silly kiss.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Bill and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) kissed each other on the night before Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) disastrous wedding. Brooke was seeking comfort and one thing lead to another after he hugged her.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Katie’s Choice

Katie was furious after she found out that the media mogul had cheated on her. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) had uploaded the video clip to Brooke’s digital photo frame. It had played at her and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) reunion party and everyone saw them locking lips.

The youngest Logan sister blasted her fiance and reminded him that this wasn’t the first time that this had happened. Longtime The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Bill and Brooke share a history of going behind Katie’s back and canoodling.

Since Katie has been through this before, she may not want to be taken for a fool again. She knows that Brooke and Bill can’t keep their hands off each other and that she and Will could end up being hurt. On the other hand, she knows that Bill has really changed and she may decide to give him one last chance.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Wyatt’s Shocking Discovery

As viewers may remember, The Bold and the Beautiful ended on a shocking cliffhanger when it stopped airing original episodes on April 23.

Wyatt walked into the living room and his jaw dropped. Did Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) succeed in dragging out Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) before Wyatt arrived home, or did he catch them in the act?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sally and Penny will haul an unconscious Flo to the redhead’s apartment where they will chain her to a radiator. Therefore, they made it out of Wyatt’s home before he arrived.

So, why was Wyatt so shocked when he arrived home? It appears as if he will be surprised when he finds his house in such a mess. After all, Penny clobbered Flo with a candlestick holder and she went down like a ton of bricks with stuff flying everywhere. Sally and Flo then moved furniture around to drag her to the car. They obviously didn’t have time to clean up after themselves.

Not only did they leave the place in shambles, but Wyatt will worry about Sally’s whereabouts since she’s supposedly terminally ill.