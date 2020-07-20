Anllela Sagra Dons Jeans Over Itty-Bitty White Bikini & Flaunts Insane Abs & Cleavage

Fitness maven Anllela Sagra looked smoking hot in an itty-bitty white bikini that put her insane body on display. She stunned her Instagram followers with her latest offering and had them raving about her magnificent physique. The post has already racked up more than 163,000 likes since it went live a few hours ago.

The Colombian model donned a pair of blue jeans over a scandalous white bikini. She generously shared four photos to her social media feed and it immediately created a stir among those who follow her. The combination of a swimsuit in an unusual background, jeans, and her librarian spectacles made for some very impressive shots that had fans engaging with her on her platform.

The 26-year-old flaunted her unreal figure in a white bikini that left very little to the imagination. She paraded her voluptuous cleavage in swimwear that seemed a tad too small for her.

Anllela teamed it with the matching bottoms. The high-leg panties clung to her curvy hips as she tugged on her denim pants.

The swimsuit highlighted her shredded abs that were toned and defined. Her six-pack abdominal muscles took center stage and, together with her minuscule waist, showed off her hourglass physique.

The social media star styled her hair in a side-part and let her deep brown locks tumble down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. Her only accessory was a very sexy pair of spectacles.

The first and second photos were very similar to each other. Anllela posed in a garden with a beautiful tree in the background and an abundance of green foliage. She lifted her face to the sky, in absolute contentment, and smiled with her eyes closed. She looped one of her fingers beneath the strap of her swimsuit, while in the second pic it seemed as if she was getting ready to take them off.

Anllela stood with her jeans folded down in the following snap. She looked downward while placing both hands behind her head.

In the final image, Anllela took off her glasses. She looked directly at the camera and parted her lips in a suggestive manner. She put her hand in the back pocket of her denims and held the front with the other for a rather provocative photograph.

The stunning pics sparked a frenzy among her hordes of followers. They inundated the comments section with showers of praise and emoji.

One of her fans accepted Anllela’s challenge to caption the post. They provided a rather funny one.

“Do I have to really put on pants?” they teased and followed it up with a drunk emoji.

A second follower had their own take on the pic.

“Damn it! Forgot the belt again,” they said.

“Stunning pictures. Breathtaking and gorgeous,” an admirer raved.

A third Instagram user had a question for the fitness model.

“Either wear it or remove it, what’s the confusion?” they asked.

Anllela has a following of over 11.7 million people on Instagram alone. The Inquisitr recently reported how she inspired her fans with a photo of her incredible abs and encouraged them to motivate their friends.