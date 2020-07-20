Victoria Villarroel Looks Smoking Hot In Soaking Wet Red & Black Print Bikini

Victoria Villarroel showed off her sexy bikini, which was soaking wet when she laid out on a towel. The sexy shot left her Instagram followers wanting more since she left her head out of the frame.

Victoria’s fans shared the love for her look with more than 63,700 hitting the “like” button on the unique shot. At least 170 Instagrammers also took a moment to leave a comment for the model. Many who replied used the heart and flame emoji, indicating they loved the picture and thought she looked hot.

“Damn, girl. Can I be that towel? Can I be your bikini,” wondered a follower.

“OMG, you’re a goddess—the Queen of the world. You look so hot! Keep them coming,” a second fan gushed, including pink heart emoji.

“This bikini series is fire. You look so hot and sexy,” a third Instagrammer declared.

“Babe, you can’t be showing off like this. You’ve got a body for days. Goals,” wrote a fourth devotee.

Victoria wore a black and red floral printed bikini top in the sexy shot. The strange that connected the bikini’s cups featured a silver bar that nestled in teh middle and the small pieces of fabric protected the model’s modesty while providing viewers with a good look at her voluptuous cleavage. Two strings in matching fabric tied around her neck. She also wore a layered gold necklace with an oval curved charm in the middle that rested above her chest. Only a small bit of the matching bottoms were visible in the pose because Victoria had her arm across her body, and pressed on top of a white towel. Her fingernails had a shiny manicure, and she wore rings on two of her fingers on one hand. A thicker golden bracelet and a delicate chain bracelet graced her slender wrist.

The model’s pose showed off her flat stomach, curvy hips, and toned thighs as well as her shapely shoulders and arms, but only her neck and a small part of her chin could be seen. Several droplets of water glistened on Victoria’s sun-kissed skin, seeming to indicate that she had recently gotten wet while wearing the swimsuit. A multi-story building in the background featured a balcony, and palm trees, and other tropical greenery dotted the landscape. Wispy white clouds also floated across the bright blue sky.

The shot isn’t the only one that Victoria has shared from the neck down lately. The Inquisitr recently reported that the model showcased her curves similarly while wearing an electric blue swimsuit.