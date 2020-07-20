‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Preview: Devon And Hilary Tie The Knot

The Young and the Restless weekly preview for July 20 through 24 teases fan favorites, including storylines from the beginning of the soap. Watch Kay’s facelift, Katy Perry visit Genoa City, Neil and Dru’s wedding, and Devon and Hilary’s nuptials.

On Monday, viewers get to take a trip back to the first every The Young and the Restless episodes, according to SheKnows Soaps. Enjoy the first two 30-minute episodes that originally aired on March 26 and 27, 1973. First, the mysterious Brad Elliot (Tom Hallick) arrived in Genoa City by way of a dusty truck after a series of unfortunate events that left his pregnant wife believing he’d died. Next, the legendary Brooks and Foster families were introduced, and they remained the core of the storylines for several years before the Newmans and the Abbotts ended up taking center stage.

Tuesday, watch TV’s first every facelift, which originally aired on March 29, 1984. Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) saw the results of her facelift along with everybody else. At the same time, Cricket (Lauralee Bell) began her modeling career at Jabot, which is what she did before she became a lawyer.

For Wednesday, viewers will see an episode from March 12, 1993. In it, newlyweds Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Dru (Victoria Rowell) celebrated their wedding with family and friends. Brad (Don Diamont) lifted a glass to toast his friends before they left for their fabulous honeymoon in Antigua. In the meantime, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) plotted his revenge.

Tune in on Thursday to flashback to June 2, 2008. Katy Perry guest-starred on The Young and the Restless. She ended up stealing the spotlight at Restless Style when she posed for a photoshoot to become the magazine’s cover model. When she arrived, she ended up having to wait on Jack (Peter Bergman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) to finish their argument over who was the boss. They couldn’t even agree on how to dress to the singer. The magazine was in big trouble, and they weren’t sure if even Katy Perry would end up saving things.

Finally, check out a classic moment from August 14, 2015, on Friday. Neil made amends at Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) wedding. Hilary suspected that Neil was up to something strange. However, they talked things out, and Neil told her that while it was challenging to get over the pain of her betrayal, he planned to move on to heal the pain. He insisted that Hilary and Devon breathe easily, and he even said that it was his wedding gift to them. Hilary made a stunning bride, and Devon tried to talk to her before the ceremony, but she managed to put him off. The wedding began, and somebody walked in when the minister asked for any objections to their union.