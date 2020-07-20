Contortionist Sofie Dossi Stuns By Doing A Backbend With No Hands As Brent Rivera Sits On Her Stomach

The TikTok star also did the splits upside down over Brent.

TikTok star Sofie Dossi teamed up with a YouTube sensation for her latest awe-inducing social media update. On Sunday, the 19-year-old contortionist took to Instagram to share two photos of the acrobatic stunts that she performed with Brent Rivera, 22. The shots had many of her 3.6 million followers expressing amazement over her flexibility and strength.

Sofie was dressed to impress in skintight black leggings and a tiny red tube top with white stripes on the sides. The strapless garment was cropped so that her toned midriff was on display. Her footwear was a pair of white canvas sneakers.

Sofie was wearing her thick curly hair down in her first photo. She was pictured bending her petite frame backwards so that her long locks brushed the ground. Meanwhile, Brent sat on her arched stomach. The popular content creator was clad in a black short-sleeved shirt, khaki pants, and white socks. His feet were crossed above the ankles, and he was raising his arms up in the air.

Sofie made her physical feat even more challenging by keeping her hands off of the ground as she held her backbend. She extended her arms out to her sides to show that she was only supporting her partner’s weight with her bent legs. However, she didn’t appear to be struggling at all as she flashed a big smile at the camera.

In the second photo, Brent was lying down with his knees bent. He was holding Sofie up by her shoulders, and she was grasping his legs right above his knees. Her back was dramatically arched, and she was doing an upside-down full split. She had pulled her hair up to perform this pose.

Sofie and her collaborator executed their impressive stunts on a cement platform in the middle of a pool. Their efforts paid off in the form of over 217,000 likes and counting on Sofie’s Instagram post. Her followers also flocked to the comments section to lavish her with praise.

“OMG you are sooooo bendy and so talented and really funny!” read one fan’s rave review.

“Looking amazing even when you’re upside down,” another person remarked.

“Holy moly y’all are cute together,” a third message read.

“What an icon,” a fourth admirer said.

Sofie rose to fame on America’s Got Talent, and her fanbase continued to grow after she took her contortion act to social media. She’s popular on a number of different platforms, and her fans always love it when she teams up with other content creators. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she performed a similar trick with YouTube star Zane Hijazi. However, instead of sitting on her, he stood on her stomach.