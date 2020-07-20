Celeb Fitness Trainer Kathryn Freeman Shows Off Her Toned Figure On Instagram

Celebrity workout guru Kathryn Freeman’s latest Instagram upload featured her posing in a black two-piece bathing suit set. She shared the post with her 1.6 million followers on Sunday, July 19, much to their delight.

Kathryn stood tall against an outdoor kitchen bar, which held a large jar of protein powder and several cups to match. She turned to the side, her fit figure on full display.

The tight-fitting top that she wore exposed some serious skin, particularly due to the sultry angle at which she stood. Her ample cleavage and buxom bust were the focal point of the photo, with her curves threatening to spill out of the garment. She placed her hands directly beneath her chest, lifting it up and drawing all attention to her bust. The straps of the top circled over her shoulders while the band secured around her back.

Fans also got a good view of her sculpted midriff and enviable abs. The black bikini bottoms dipped low in the front and rode up high on her hips, showcasing her hourglass figure and toned physique. She also flaunted a glimpse of her derriere.

Kathryn stood with one leg straight and the other bent at the knee. Her long, dark hair was brushed behind her shoulders and fell down her back in straight strands. As for her jewelry, Kathryn opted to accessorize with layered necklaces, with one tumbling into her cleavage.

In the comments section of the post, Kathryn’s fans were eager to shower her with compliments and praise over what they thought of the image. While some users chose to comment solely with emoji, others left her lengthier messages, with many admiring her hard work.

“Amazing awesome body,” complimented one person, following up their message with three flame emoji.

“You look better than ever!!!!!” exclaimed a second social media user.

Others still were in awe of her beauty.

“Yes lawd,” gushed a third follower, punctuating their comment with two heart-eye emoji.

“Outstanding pic of you,” replied a fourth fan.

At the time of this writing, the photo racked up close to 22,000 likes and received nearly 300 comments.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kathryn often takes to her Instagram account to share photos of her sculpted body and to provide workout inspiration for her followers. In one of her most recent posts, however, she chose to focus on a different aspect of herself. She posted a selfie of just her face, her skin bright and glowing.