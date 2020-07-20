‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ Insider Reveals Harsh Conditions Of The Bunker

The Challenge: Total Madness has finally concluded, but just how difficult things were for the show’s stars is just now coming to light. Before the show aired, The Inquisitr reported on some rumors about the harsh conditions the group was living in while filming, but a lot of that never made it to air. Now an insider is revealing just how terrible it was inside the bunker, and it definitely was no picnic.

According to Instagram account challengetea911, the bunker was seriously disturbing. The insider revealed that oxygen levels had to be tested daily, and if there wasn’t enough, it would be pumped in through the vents. When oxygen was pumped in, it kicked up old debris that had been sitting in those vents, which gave some of the MTV stars rashes.

The toilets also posed a major problem. One of the rumors that circulated before Total Madness hit the screen, was that cast members were using port-o-potties. The toilets broke within the first week of Challengers moving into their temporary home, so port-o-potties had to be brought in. they were kept outside the bunker though, which caused the seats to freeze. It reportedly took five minutes to walk outside from where the players were staying, so it was quite a trek to go to the bathroom.

MTV

It was too much of a journey for some of the men, however, as the Challenge insider revealed that some of the males began peeing in sinks and the showers, which made parts of their living quarters smell like urine.

Not only did the competitors have to deal with the smell of urine, but they also woke up shivering because it was just that cold. At almost every challenge and during eliminations, most of the Challengers could be seen shaking. Their breath was also visible most of the time that they were outside, suggesting it was already super chilly to begin with.

It was also revealed that the competitors only saw the sun about twice a week, which was at the day’s challenges. The windows of the busses used for transport were blacked out, and there were obviously no windows down in the bunker. Star Stephen Bear could even be heard expressing joy over seeing the sun in Episode 2.

The cast was allegedly so miserable that they made agreements not to fight with one another because it was too depressing and they didn’t have the energy.

The news of the bunker’s sad state makes much more sense now to viewers who routinely heard the reality personalities talk about the living conditions in their confessionals. The competitors would note how the bunker was getting to them, but viewers never really saw anything that suggested just how bad it was.