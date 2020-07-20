Halle Berry Sparks Dating Rumors After Posting Picture Of Her Feet Next To A Mystery Man’s Feet

Halle Berry may have a new man in her life — at least for one relaxing Sunday.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of what appeared to be her feet next to the feet of a mystery man. Berry wrote in the caption that she was enjoying a “funday” on Sunday, but did not reveal the man who she was apparently getting very close to.

The picture racked up more than 25,000 likes and plenty of comments, with many asking Halle to reveal the person she was with in the photo she had posted. The actress didn’t give any indication — and didn’t tag anyone else in the photo — leaving fans with no clue as to whether she was spending the day with a friend or a potential new love interest. Either way, the lack of social distancing between the pair seemed to indicate that they were at least very close.

Any relationship would be new for the 53-year-old. As recently as April, Halle was opening up about how she was content with being single after having been in a string of long-term relationships, including three failed marriages. As Hollywood Life reported, the actress said in an Instagram live video that she has been on her own for three years and is happy not being with anyone right now.

“I’ve decided to take time [for myself]… I’m going to spend time with me. And it’s been so great that I might stay like this,” she said.

Berry added that the decision to focus on herself meant she didn’t feel the need to jump into a relationship when she might not be ready for it.

“Because, I’ve taken this time to really think more clearly about what’s important to me, the kind of person that’s important me. …I no longer feel the need for relationships or to ‘rush’ or accept something that’s not totally right for me,” she said, adding that she would be willing to wait to find the right match.

The Instagram picture and the mysterious set of legs kicked off what have become common relationship rumors for Berry. Her love life has been a hot topic for speculation, with Hollywood Life noting back in April that there were rumors of her dating DJ D-Nice, and past reports had connected Berry to her personal trainer (who she has been clear is just a good friend). None of those rumors panned out.