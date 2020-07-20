Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Pose For Instagram Selfie, Teasing Benson & Stabler Reunion: ‘It’s On’

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni have reunited on Instagram for a selfie that is driving the fans wild. On Sunday night, Hargitay shared the new snap to her timeline which was a super close-up of her and her former co-star.

For months now it’s been rumored that the duo will meet again on the small screen after Meloni signed on for a Law & Order spinoff based on organized crime.

Hargitay has portrayed Olivia Benson on the procedural drama since the show’s debut in 1999. Meloni played her partner, Elliot Stabler, in the beginning, but walked away from the show after 12 seasons in 2011.

Supporters of the series always wondered if the partners would turn lovers as the pair had undeniable chemistry, but when Meloni left the show abruptly, viewers were crushed. The new selfie posted by Hargitay might confirm the reunion that fans have so long been waiting for as she penned “It’s on,” in the caption.

The smiling pals posed cheek-to-cheek and looked to be having a good time together. Hargitay’s hair was wet and pushed back out of her face, suggesting the duo were hanging out at a pool or near water. Meloni posed in a checkered pink and blue shirt, while his former co-star donned a handful of necklaces and rings.

In under an hour, the photo brought in over 165,000 likes and had almost 7,000 comments. Needless to say, loyal SVU buffs were freaking out in the comments section, praying for more clarification on Stabler and Benson’s possible reunion soon.

“YESSS BENSLER IS BACK IN THE HOUSE BABY,” one user wrote, noting the couple’s joint name.

“KING AND QUEEN OF SVU REUNITED!!! You just broke the internet!!!!” another excited viewer wrote.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is set to debut this fall on NBC. It will fill in the 10 p.m. Thursday night time slot, following immediately behind SVU. Fans are hoping for a “Bensler” reunion in the first episode, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Wolf Entertainment, the production company behind all things Law & Order, only heightened the hype for Benson and Stabler’s possible crossover by commenting on the pic as well.

“Family,” the account wrote with a red heart emoji.

Hargitay’s last post with Meloni came in April when she shared a throwback photo from the set of the hit crime series. The actress wished her pal a Happy Birthday, and despite it being an old pic, admirers still went crazy for it.