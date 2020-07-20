Adriana Lima Puts Cleavage On Show In Colorful Bikini Top

Adriana Lima captivated many of her Instagram followers’ attention earlier today with a hot new bikini pic. She posed in a colorful top and exuded lots of flirty vibes as she gave a sultry pout.

The photo may have been a selfie — it was difficult to tell for certain — but it was a zoomed-in snap of her chest and face. She glanced down slightly at the camera and her cleavage was hard to miss.

Her bikini top mixed a variety of colors and prints, including red, turquoise, and leopard print. The left side of the top was arguably more eye-catching, as it featured a mix of floral print and bright blue tones. On the other hand, the right side of the swimsuit was made mostly of leopard print fabric that faded into a dark orangish-red hue.

The halter-style ties fell down the front of her chest by her cleavage, and she accessorized her look with several pieces. In particular, her white sunglasses were prominent and featured dark lenses with a modern design. She also rocked a couple of gold necklaces, one that was a shorter chain one and a longer piece with a thunderbolt-shaped charm.

Adriana wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail and her bright red lipstick added a fun pop of color to her look.

She was apparently photographed inside, although the details of the backdrop were hard to make out. She was well-lit and her skin looked flawless.

The post has racked up over 247,500 likes in the first five hours since it went live, and the comments section was packed with compliments for Adriana.

“Warning warning Atomic bomb,” exclaimed a devotee.

“D*mnnnnn this is gonna break the internet,” gushed a second social media user.

“Extraordinary & unique!! The Queen!!” raved a third social media user.

Another follower noted her brief absence from Instagram.

“You’ve been gone a while,” the user said. The model has only shared three posts so far this month.

In addition, Adriana was spotted in a tiny bikini on May 17, that time posting a photo of herself lounging on a white outdoor couch. She rocked a tiny black two-piece with thick straps and a thong-style bottom with short ties on her hips. She wore a pair of matching sunglasses and a small-brimmed straw hat with a ribbon accent. She glanced toward the camera with a coy pout and raised her right hand to rest it by a pillow.