Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Sparkles In A Tiny Sequin Bikini At The Beach

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna sent temperatures soaring after wowing her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a double-post update where she sizzling in a tiny sequin bikini.

The skimpy top was a classic triangle style, with a deep plunging neckline that flaunted the fitness model’s décolletage. String ties formed a halterneck design that fastened behind her neck, and trendy gold rings were placed at the top of each cup for an added accent.

The bottoms matched the top and were similarly revealing. It fastened with string ties that knotted around the hip, serving to accentuate Lvovna’s hourglass figure. Metallic rings also featured on each side of the attire.

However, the most eye-catching aspect of the bikini set was the fun and trendy sequin detailing. The sequins sparkled in the shore’s sunlight, and fans of the model were quick to draw comparisons to both angelic and mermaid-inspired aesthetics.

The color of the set was a summer-appropriate coral shade, and the hue not only added a pop of color to the double-post update, but also highlighted Lvovna’s sun-kissed skin. Some parts of the garment appeared to be gold, though it is not clear whether that was part of the fabric or the sun’s reflection.

Lvovna accessorized with two stacked necklaces in addition to a pair of gold hoop earrings that appeared to reference the rings on the swim set.

Her makeup was fresh-faced — letting her natural beauty shine through — and she completed the look with a beachy chunky side braid.

In the first of the two shots, Lvovna stood in front of the water and jutted out her hip to enhance her curves, placing one hand on a nearby boulder and the other on her waist. In the second picture, she brought her hands together in front of her torso while smoldering at the camera.

The setting for the sizzling update was geo-tagged as Sunny Isles Beach in Florida.

Fans went wild over the upload, awarding the post close to 50,000 likes and more than 700 comments.

“Body goals,” proclaimed one awestruck fan, along with a red heart.

“Literally perfect,” echoed a second.

“Angel on earth,” gushed a third, adding both a heart-eye face and an angel emoji to emphasize the sentiment.

“Seeing your new post notification is literally the best feeling ever,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with two heart-eye faces and a couple of pink hearts.

This is not the first time this week that Lvovna has wowed her fans in swimwear. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently dropped jaws after modeling a cherry red bikini.