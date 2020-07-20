Natalie Roser Stuns In Lacy Lingerie In BTS Pics

Natalie Roser tantalized her Instagram fans today with a new photo series of behind-the-scenes peeks of her photoshoot with Guess. She rocked a lacy lingerie set for the sizzling snaps and struck a couple of flirty poses.

In the first photo, the model stood facing the camera at a diagonal and popped her left hip. She left her hands by her sides and gave a sultry look with her lips parted.

Natalie’s bra was light blue with floral print and scalloped lace edging along her cleavage. The straps were also eye-catching and featured triple straps in the front. Her matching bottoms were made entirely of a lacy fabric and had the same scalloped edging along the bottom.

The light color of the lingerie popped against her nice tan and her cleavage and chiseled abs were on display.

Natalie wore her hair down in a middle part with soft, luxurious waves that fell around her shoulders.

Behind her was an arched opening with a view of the ocean. The view also revealed that the photos were taken on what looked like a partially sunny and cloudy day.

In the next shot, the stunner stood with her back facing the camera and showed off her booty. She stood with her feet together and glanced over her right shoulder.

She tagged the brand Guess in the post and elaborated that the photoshoot was for them in the caption. She also tagged a model agency, Lipps LA.

The series has been liked over 32,400 times so far and her admirers headed to the comments section with their compliments.

“So beautiful! Love love this colour on you too,” gushed a supporter.

“My gawwwd. Fav pic of you!” exclaimed another devotee.

“Absolutely stunning & the lingerie doesn’t look too bad either xx,” wrote a third social media user.

“I don’t know what to think about Australia. There are huge spiders, snakes, sharks, crocodiles and other horrible things. But it also gave the world you. And you, you are perfect,” declared another fan.

In addition, Natalie posted another update four days ago and that time she was photographed at the gym. She rocked a pair of light neon leggings with a thick waistband and a white sports bra with thick straps and a high scoop neckline. In the first photo, she stood with her hand on a bar above her head and gave a hint of a smile. She wore her hair back in a casual ponytail for the occasion.